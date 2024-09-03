Donor steps up to help Montreal SPCA during alarming rise in pet abandonments

The Montreal SPCA says that 2024 has been much busier than a year ago.

The organization has helped 11 per cent more animals than at this time in 2023, but they say they need more money to continue their work.

The good news is an anonymous donor said they will match all donations that the SPCA receives between now and Sept. 30.

Executive director Laurence Massé said the organization is grateful for the support due to the increase in abandonments.

"We saw a huge increase since the beginning of the year," she said. "We thought it would go down a little bit when back-to-school would arrive. Unfortunately, it's not the case. We saw an increase in the surrenders. We saw an increase in stray animals as well, so there's a lot of animals that need the Montreal SPCA."

The shelter said that in the first half of 2024, the city's SPCA received more than 3,000 companion animals, all of which were surrendered.

That is the most they've seen in the last five years.

Massé attributes this largely to inflation.

"Animal owners don't have the capacity, the financial resources to help those animals access vet care," she explained, adding, "we saw an increase in between 25 and 32 per cent in the retail price of animal food."

Considering the statistics, Massé hopes monthly donors will also recruit their loved ones to join the Montreal SPCA's monthly giving program.