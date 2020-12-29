MONTREAL -- Thieves broke into the warehouse of the Grande Guignolée des Médias de la Rive-Sud (GGMRS) to steal food and other donations reserved for those in need, the organization said.

Now, the organization is launching an emergency appeal to replenish its inventory before the end of its campaign on Dec. 30.

Its president, Jean-Marie Girard, says he was informed of the theft a little before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. An official from the company that owns the warehouse called him to report that someone had entered the premises on Auguste Ave. in Longueuil’s Greenfield Park borough.

“Boxes of food were stolen, boxes of baby diapers, candy, sanitary products, pharmaceuticals, a microwave,” Girard said in a phone interview.

He added that many boxes were also gutted, their contents strewn on the floor.

“I do not know what they were looking for,” he said.

Girard said theft is particularly hurtful when it targets people who are trying to help others.

“Especially when you look at all the work we had done until yesterday, and this morning – it's desolation,” he said. “We do this for disadvantaged people, it's not a business.”

La Grande Guignolée had extended its fundraising period until Dec. 30, so it is possible to make a last effort to limit losses.

Girard is inviting people who want to donate diapers, hygiene products or foods to do so quickly.

The GGMRS benefits from a loaned location to store its inventory during its annual collection. However, the organization must vacate the premises before Jan. 15. The sorted boxes are to be redistributed next week among 23 food aid organizations in the region.

According to Girard, citizens have been particularly generous this year amid the pandemic.

Despite the health constraints that forced the organization to turn to a virtual campaign, it collected 700 donation boxes. By comparison, it had amassed 401 cases in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.