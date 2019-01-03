

The Canadian Press





A municipality and a non-profit foundation in British Columbia are shutting down clothing donation bins and looking at options to either make them more secure or remove them following the recent death of a man.

The District of West Vancouver says it is closing the bins in the community to ensure another tragedy doesn't happen again.

A 34-year-old Vancouver man was found stuck in the opening of a donation bin near Ambleside Park in West Vancouver on Sunday and he couldn't be revived by paramedics.

Inclusion BC says the non-profit foundation and its member agencies have decided to remove 146 bins that are in place in different parts of the province.

The agency says all the bins should be removed by early next week and will be stored until safety modifications can be made.

At least seven people have died in donation bins in Canada since 2015, with five of those deaths in British Columbia.