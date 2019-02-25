

CTV Montreal





Even as Canadians are in the grips of severe weather warnings - bringing high-powered winds and blowing snow - experts say there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Southwestern Quebec, forecasting wind gusts up to 80 MPH and warning of reduced visibility on the roads.

While winter will continue to grip the country heading into March, Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring, according to The Weather Network.

"Spring is knocking at that door and it's coming in," said the network's chief meteorologist Chris Scott.

"The crack in the armour of winter is showing and it's really going to break down almost all at once through to the middle to the latter half of March."

Scott said the network is forecasting a sudden flip to spring weather in late March across Canada, but there will be some colder days interrupting the milder conditions.

The network predicts that the sharp change could also bring an increased chance of flooding to parts of the country that received a significant amount of snow in the months prior.

"Winter has got a lock on the country for the next few weeks," said Scott. "It's not ready to let go just yet. So with this spring forecast, we're talking about the next few weeks feeling like the middle of winter, and then a real flash of spring weather."

Ontario and Quebec

Scott said Ontario and Quebec can expect more wind storms and snowfall leading into March.

"We've really got to get through these next three weeks and then we start to see that weather pattern turn to a really strong start to spring," said Scott.

There could be an increased flood risk in northern Ontario, where there has been significant snowfall. Precipitation is expected to be average across the province along with near normal temperatures, but slightly warmer temperatures are expected in the northwest.

Normal precipitation levels are expected for Quebec, with colder than seasonal temperatures in the eastern part of the province and about normal temperatures for the rest of the province.

While there may be some colder interruptions in April and May for both provinces, Scott said the significantly longer period of warm weather will be a welcome contrast to last year, which saw one of the coldest Aprils on record.

(With files from Alanna Rizza, The Canadian Press)