Don't be alarmed Wednesday at 1:55 pm! Quebec is testing its emergency alert system
People across Quebec on Wednesday should expect to be alerted by the urgent-sounding tone of the 'Quebec on Alert' system, but they should not be alarmed - it's just a test.
The tone will be activated at 1:55 p.m. on mobile devices, radio and television to ensure the system is working well, a statement from Quebec's security ministry said.
It's conducting the test as part of a Canada-wide day established so all provinces could evaluate whether the alerts are being broadcast properly across all platforms.
Wednesday's message, transmitted in French and English, will make it clear it's just a test and there's no real emergency or danger at that time.
The system was designed to quickly warn the public about possibly life-threatening situations and urge them to take shelter in the case of an oncoming storm or potential explosion, for example.
It also broadcasts AMBER alerts that are issued to ask for the public's help when a child is abducted and police fear for their life.
No one can unsubscribe from the 'Quebec on Alert' service, but "cell phones must be compatible with and connected to an LTE network at the time the alert is issued," the government statement explained.
