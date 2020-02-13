MONTREAL -- Disruptions on Exo's Candiac line are continuing for a fourth day as protesters demonstrate against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

As always, commuters have the option of taking buses that will be deployed from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to bring commuters to the Mansfield terminal.

The journey takes about 25 to 55 minutes, depending on the departure time, the company noted.

Anyone looking for information is asked to call 514-281-2595.

Mohawk demonstrators at the railway blockade in Kahnawake, south of Montreal, say they'll remain there as long as the RCMP is present on Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern British Columbia.

"Stop the pipeline; it's that simple; stop the pipeline," said Tekarontake, one of the protesters. "Canada will not fall apart because there's not a pipeline. It just means some American businessmen won't be able to line their pockets."

Provincial and federal officials have announced they plan to create a coordination committee to handle the situation.

They say they hope to resolve the matter soon, calling it "an important economic problem."