MONTREAL -- Two protesters who are blocking the tracks for exo's Candiac commuter train line say they'll be there "until further notice."

They argue they are standing in solidarity with Indigenous populations in British Columbia against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The commuter train network announced mass cancellations Monday morning due to "a track obstruction."

"[For] people just trying to go to work, it's unfortunate for them, but unfortunately for us, it's something we struggle with all the time. We're always inconvenienced and we're also an inconvenience to the Canadian government," said protester Wenhniseriio.

"The reason we're doing this here is because that way, we can be heard because otherwise, no one wants to listen to Indigenous issues. Nobody wants to hear about it and if they do hear about it, they don't really care unless it inconveniences them."

Wenhniseriio states if commuters want to "get on the train" any time this week, they should contact the federal government about the pipeline.

The network is advising commuters that alternative services have been arranged via the Réseau de transport métropolitain bus company.

"If we continue to not be able to go through, basically it's the plan with the buses that will stick," exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice told CTV News.

exo confirms it has about 30 buses that will be deployed from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to bring commuters to the Mansfield terminal.

"The journey time will be 25 to 55 minutes, depending on the departure time," the company said.

Anyone looking for information is asked to call 514-281-2595.