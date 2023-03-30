Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River

A security boat patrols the St. Lawrence River on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A security boat patrols the St. Lawrence River on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon