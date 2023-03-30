Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River

The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.

The police confirmed the deceased child was found with a Canadian passport.

The police service said the first body was found around 5 p.m. in a marsh in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police said they will request the assistance of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for air support to assist with the investigation.

Police are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death of the six deceased.

"Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons at this time and ascertain their status in Canada. There is no threat to the public at this time," police said in a news release.

Police confirmed that the bodies were found during a search for a missing person that also started Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.