Discrimination is killing queer people, says LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group

Queer people are dying because of persisting discrimination -- and it's not always blatant or aggressive, according to LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group Fondation Émergence.

"This fear of living through discrimination and not being treated respectfully prevents LGBTQ+ people from getting the help they need," explains Olivia Baker, a program manager with Fondation Émergence. "They might delay interventions, and they might be reluctant also to disclose their sexual orientation and gender identity when it might be important for the medical professional to know that."

The foundation educates, informs and sensitizes people to the lived experiences of those who identify with a broad range of sexual orientations.

It says there's a long way to go before LGBTQ2S+ can feel safe in the presence of a doctor, and studies have proven that phobia reduces the quality and length of their lives.

"Obviously, we think about aggressions and murders and criminalization as very obvious causes, but also not getting the medical help you need...can also I have a negative impact on LGBTQ+ people's lives," she said.

Baker recalls a case in Canada where a trans man visited his doctor to speak about his transition.

"Apparently, the doctor was a bit stubborn in calling the patient 'she' and by a feminine name, calling her 'miss' and 'madame' and telling him that it was all in his head, and that he was biologically female," Baker said.

Baker points out that doctors, like everyone else, have biases, and it's often simply a case of education.

"It's just very unfortunate when it happens that those biases prevent people from getting the help they need," Baker tells CTV News.

Recently, a Quebec couple said they were traumatized after a doctor allegedly made inappropriate comments about their sex life.

"To be met with this type of prejudice is really like mentally disturbing," Drake Jensen told CTV News. "I feel emotionally violated."

Jensen had made an appointment with a doctor at the Maniwaki CLSC to be treated for chronic back pain.

His husband, Michael Morin, accompanied him to the appointment.

"I said that the pain radiates everywhere in my sit bones," Jensen said. "He looked at Michael, and Michael's sitting in the chair, and he said, 'Well,' he said, 'You have penile warts. You probably had sex with him and you gave him HPV.'"

The couple says the doctor made the assertion without performing a physical exam and refutes any claims that Morin has been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

"If he can't make a diagnosis about my chronic back pain, he shouldn't be making diagnosis of things that he doesn't have any tangible, visible proof," said Jensen. "If he had been concerned about that, then he should have sat down and said, 'Well, you know, you're a gay couple, Are you sexually active? Are you sexually active with other people?' These are all very legitimate questions."

Baker points to numerous studies that show many LGBTQ2S+ people live in fear of discrimination and avoid going to the doctor for this reason.

In fact, a survey conducted by Fondation Émergence with Léger Marketing in 2022 shows 82 per cent of Canadians think it's important for health care workers to have better training in helping LGBTQ2S+ people.

According to a 2021 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan Survey by the Government of Canada, 44 per cent of intersex respondents reported experiencing discrimination based on their intersex characteristics in the last five years

"Twenty per cent of gay and lesbians experienced discrimination when they were treated unfairly based on their sexual orientation in the health care system," said Baker. "About one out of four lesbian, gay and non-binary people said that their health care professional was either not very knowledgeable or not knowledgeable at all about their sexual orientation."

In addition, 44 per cent of transgender women and 48 per cent of transgender men say they experienced discrimination or were treated unfairly based on their gender identity within the health care system during the last five years.

She stresses people don't always have bad intentions, "but the lack of information can also be hurtful."

"We should take action to make sure that medical professionals have a respectful treatment of their patients," said Baker. "Regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, [people should] be sure that when they go to a doctor they're going to be treated respectfully and get the help they need."

The Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ) stressed, "Physicians must practice their profession with respect for the life, dignity and freedom of the individual."

Nevertheless, it admits, "sexual and gender diversity remains misunderstood in many respects in the medical field."

It notes it released a publication last spring as part of ongoing efforts to inform physicians of their important role as health care providers.

"All people must receive quality, inclusive care and be treated equitably," the College said.

Fondation Émergence offers several training programs for health professionals, including the prevention of conversion therapy and the creation of environments inclusive for a sexually and gender-diverse population.

Fondation Émergence reminds people that May 17 is the International Day against Homophobia and Transphobia.

It organizes an awareness campaign on that day each year.