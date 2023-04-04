Diana Krall, Thundercat, Robert Plant highlight Montreal Jazz Fest lineup

Diana Krall, Robert Plant, Buddy Guy and Thundercat highlight the acts set to take the stage at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in June and July this year.

Released Monday night and posted on its Instagram page, festival organizers announced the complete list of artists who will perform between June 29 and July 8 at the Place des Festivals in downtown Montreal.

Thundercat's July 5 show is the highlight free gig at the TD Stage, as new festival director of programming Maurin Auxemery unveiled a more jazz heavy lineup than in years past.

Plant and Alison Krauss will play July 7 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, the same venue where Krall will play July 4 and 5.

Tickets will go on sale this week.