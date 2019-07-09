

The Canadian Press





The federal Public Safety and National Security Committee is expected to meet next week for an emergency meeting on the theft of personal data at Desjardins.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Andrew Scheer, had asked his MP Pierre Paul-Hus, who sits on the committee as vice-president, to contact the other members to see if they could meet in the coming days to study possible solutions to prevent the theft of personal data, such as the issuance of a new Social Insurance Number (SIN).

The request coincides with a petition that has been circulating since last week, calling on the Government of Canada to replace the SIN for data theft victims. More than 80,000 people had signed the petition Monday afternoon.

The chair of the committee, Liberal John MacKay, told the Canadian Press Monday evening that he hoped to hold the emergency meeting early next week but that it is more "realistic" to aim for the end of next week.

"Since the members are on break and there is a lot of work required to prepare (the meeting) properly, I hope that I can count on the cooperation of all the members," he said in an email exchange.

The Quebec Access to Information Commission and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada also announced Monday a joint investigation following the security breach affecting nearly three million individuals.