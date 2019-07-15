Featured Video
Desjardins offers free identity theft protections in wake of massive data breach
Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:35AM EDT
Weeks after a massive data breach saw the data of 2.9 million people leaked, Desjardins announced it will automatically protect all members against identity theft on Monday.
On June 20, the company said an employee had been responsible for the data leak, which affected 2.7 million individuals and 173,000 businesses.
In the wake of the leak, the company said it would offer free identity theft insurance for five years but on Monday said it would expand that with several new measures.
“Today, we’re sending a message to all of our members. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered,” said Desjardins Group CEO and President Guy Cormier in a statement. “If your identity has been stolen, give us a call.”
Under the new measures, Desjardins member will be given, at no cost, assistance to those whose identities have been stolen, including legal aid. Victims would also be eligible for up to $50,000 in reimbursement for expenses relates to the theft, such as salary loss or legal aid.
Since the breach several probes have been launched at both the federal and provincial level while some members have joined together to seek a class-action lawsuit against Desjardins.
