MONTREAL - Two dozen Laval bars will offer free non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers in an effort to reduce drunk driving, Laval police announced on Wednesday.

Under the program, called CoDeBars, a designated driver accompanied by at least two friends will get a bracelet upon arrival at a participating bar. They will have access to free non-alcoholic beverages all night--at the same consumption rate as their companions, police noted in a press release.

CoDeBars began in 2017 in Sherbrooke. It targets youths aged 18 to 25, but anyone can participate, as long as they are a designated driver.

The goal is to prevent drunk driving, which Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (MADD) estimates to have killed more than 2000 people in 2014.

Find the full list of participating bars here.