Demonstrators are rolling into a snowy Quebec City for another weekend of what some are calling the “Woodstock for Freedom,” an offshoot of the “freedom convoy” protests against COVID-19 health measures that began in Ottawa last month.

Although so far only a few have gathered before the National Assembly, more are expected to arrive throughout Friday evening. According to organizers, the weekend’s events will include concerts, speeches, and even a meditation session — although heavy snow may affect crowd sizes.

Quebec City’s first round of protests took place a few weeks ago, with participants vowing to return for the weekend of Feb. 18.

This time around, the city’s police have been granted further power to close streets as a preventative measures, if necessary. During Quebec’s initial four-day demonstration, police made three arrests and handed out 170 tickets.

MNA and former police officer Ian Lafreniere said unlike in Ottawa, he expects Quebec City’s gathering to be better controlled.

“This is completely different. In Quebec, we’re used to protests. In Montreal, for example, it’s between 1,000 and 1,500 protests a year,” said Lafreniere.

Demonstrators have occupied the nation’s capital for nearly three weeks with limited police interference, although there’s recently been a wave of arrests. Ottawa police say they’ve made at least 70 arrests and towed at least 21 vehicles as of Friday afternoon.

This is developing story that will be updated.