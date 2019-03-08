

CTV Montreal





To mark International Women’s Day, a demonstration was held outside the Montreal Courthouse.

Inside the courthouse, Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon appeared in front of a judge to face charges of sex-related crimes.

Dozens of women – and men – called on the government to do more about a number of issues, including equal wages and controversial proposed legislation.

“Most of the people who are poor in Quebec are women, and their salaries are much less than $15 an hour, so I think that this government needs to do something about the minimum wage in Quebec,” said Denise Joseph, FIQ president.

Another stressed the need to abolish legislation they say unfairly targets Muslim women.

“We are also fighting against the racist legislation proposed by Legault [and] we know that women who wear the hijab will be disproportionately affected by this legislation,” said Marlo Turnerretchie.

“That’s unacceptable, it’s racist, it’s sexist – it’s got to go,” Turnerretchie added.

Within the Palais de Justice, a scheduled hearing was held to determine whether Rozon will be tried by a judge, or jury.

“The accused passed in court this afternoon, and they postponed the case,” said Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard. “They asked for another month to study the case.”

Outside, demonstrators acknowledge the strides made toward equality – but say they’ll keep fighting.

“You know, I wake up with mixed feelings because I think of all the work that has to be done and all the women who are maybe still living in fear, and in fragile economic situations, women who dont see justice every day at work who are treated differently than their male colleagues - so I know we have a lot of work to do,” Turnerretchie explained.