Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire

Montreal police say seven people remain missing after a fire in Old Montreal on Thursday.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says investigators were surveying the scene and taking photos, before the remains of the building are dismantled.

Montreal fire operations chief Martin Guilbault said Saturday that the building will be taken apart brick by brick to ensure the scene is safe for investigators.

Police have said they haven't ruled out the possibility that more victims would be found in the ruins.

Nine people were injured in the fire.

Firefighters originally believed that only one person was missing, but later learned that several apartments in the building were being used illegally as Airbnb rentals.

Airbnb declined an interview with CTV News and provided a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragedy, and to their families and loved ones,” said Ben Breit, Airbnb’s global head of trust and safety communications.

“We are providing our support to those affected, and we are assisting law enforcement as they investigate.”

L’incendie dans le Vieux-Montréal est un drame qui arrache le cœur. Notre priorité est de soutenir les familles des victimes qui attendent toujours des réponses à l’heure actuelle.



Nous suivons de près l’enquête menée par le @SPVM, qui fera toute la lumière sur ce drame. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 18, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2023.