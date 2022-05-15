'Democratizing' prom: boutique offers free dresses and services to students

School is almost out for summer, and the most glamorous day of the year for students is coming up: prom.

Keimy Saint-Fermin was one of hundreds at the Fairy Godmothers pop-up boutique on Sunday, picking the perfect outfit for that special day -- an outfit that she'll get for free.

"I will have makeup, I will have high heels, and this dress," she told CTV News.

Fairy Godmothers, the organization behind the boutique, aims to make prom more accessible.

"We democratize access to prom. We think prom should not be an activity of exclusion. It should include everyone," said founder Lina Blouin.

Blouin was a high school teacher for three decades. She says prom has always been tough for some, as the costs of clothes, tickets, hair and makeup can quickly add up.

She was touched when, after talking about this issue in her classroom, a student handed over her prom dress.

"She said, 'We're starting it, Miss Linda.' I started bawling, crying. And we started it."

Ten years later, teens can now browse racks of dresses, shoes and jewelry, sit for hair and makeup, and walk the runway in full glitz.

About 300 people signed up for the boutique, and there were about as many volunteers standing by.

Volunteer Eugenie Debay says prom is a right of passage into adulthood.

"It's really important," she said. "You're finally done with high school, you're becoming an adult, and it's really a beautiful experience."