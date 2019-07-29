

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





Two people were killed and several other injured during several unrelated attacks on Sunday and early Monday.

An 18-year-old man died of his injuries after he was attacked late Sunday near the St. Laurent metro station.

Earlier in the evening, several people began fighting inside a restaurant on Ste. Catherine St. at the intersection of St. Christophe St.

One person pulled out a knife and stabbed a 39-year-old man in the upper body, then ran away.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital and doctors said his life is not in danger.

Early Monday another attack took place inside the Plaza Laurier on Laurier Ave. near Henri Julien Ave.

Neighbours called 911 at 5:15 a.m. to report the attack.

When emergency crews arrived the victim, a 54-year-old man, was unconscious. Emergency responders performed CPR as they put the victim in an ambulance. Police said the man succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

Police arrested a 62-year-old man at the scene and said he was co-operative and answering their questions.

Officers said both men knew each other, but could not say what led to the violent dispute.