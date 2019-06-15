

CTV Montreal Staff





A driver died in a car crash in the Beauce on Friday, while a teenager died Saturday morning in an ATV crash.

According to the Sureté du Quebec, a 29-year-old man died Friday after crashing in Scott, Quebec, about a half-hour's drive south of Levis.

Police said the man lost control of his vehicle and hit a Hydro pole, dying at the scene.

Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The second deadly crash of the night was in Notre Dame de Laus, about 100 km north of Gatineau.

People found a badly-injured 16-year-old boy lying on the ground next to an overturned All-Terrain Vehicle on Rubis St. around 4 a.m.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital but doctors were unable to save his life.

Police noted the boy was found in an area roughly two hours driving away from where he lived. They also said he was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have been drinking alcohol.

Medical examiners will perform autopsies on both people in the coming days.