MONTREAL -- The unlimited strike mandate by Quebec's public daycare (CPE) workers is 'hopeless for parents,' according to the chair of the Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel.

In a radio interview on 98.5 FM Wednesday, the minister insists she offered up to $30 an hour -- the maximum of the salary scale -- to educators in the early childhood centers.

However, since then, the argument has morphed into one about the wages of other workers, such as kitchen, administration and maintenance staff.

LeBel has remained categorical: these workers will not benefit from the same percentage increase as educators.

She says she is offering an increase of 9.3 percent, in line with what was offered to their peers in the public sector.

However, according to the CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ), the increase offered varies from six per cent to 9.3 per cent, depending on job title.

FIPEQ points out people doing the same jobs are already paid between 20 per cent and 35 per cent more in the public sector.

LeBel acknowledges that the daycare workers do not earn the same amount as their peers in the public sector, but argues this is due to the different duties and environment.

When asked whether or not the government is considering introducing a special legislation, LeBel says she is still hopeful for an agreement with the labour unions, but hints that all options are being explored.

LeBel argues parents will not be able to tolerate an unlimited strike for much longer.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2021.