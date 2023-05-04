Darth Verdun, Bobaventure, Joli Hutt: Montreal metro goes all in for May the Fourth

Next stop: C3PIE-IX.

No that is not a typo, it's May the Fourth.

Montreal's metro authority took Star Wars Day to the next level this year, relabelling metro stops throughout its network.

Riders will be getting off at "Luc Je Suis Ton Prefontaine," "Beaudry Wan Kenobi" and "Cote-Vertu-de-la-Force" on Thursday.

"Will you make this a shirt available at your shop like you did for the Christmas version," wrote one Instagram user. "Would love to have one."

"I particularly enjoyed Darth Verdun!" wrote another.

Last year, the STM swapped the names of 10 stations, but this year they went all in, renaming all 68 stations.

"The STM decided to celebrate Star Wars Day again this year," said media relations agent Renaud Martel-Theoret. "On this 'May the Fourth,' we released an intergalactic version of the metro map where all the stations have been renamed in honour of George Lucas’ universe."