Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise

Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval.

Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.

IDSPP is a non-regulatory and voluntary program that promotes environmentally responsible public lighting, according to a press release issued by the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ) which is a a provincial group of open-air establishments.

When light is used gratuitously and without thought or planning, SEPAQ wrote, it can "disrupt ecosystems, impact human health, waste money and energy, contribute to climate change, and block our view and connection to the universe."

To maintain a natural environment that's free from excessive amounts of light pollution, Mont-Tremblant Park actively monitors the night sky, and collaborates with surrounding communities and dark-sky advocates, said Amber Harrison, DarkSky's International Dark Sky Places Program Manager.

Park management also converted light fixtures and focused on educating its neighbours and visitors about dark sky policies.

"Certification as an International Dark Sky Park will enhance our ability to raise public awareness of light pollution and to protect an important component of our intangible heritage," said Hugues Tennier, the park's Manager of Education and Conservation.

About 600,000 people visit Mont-Tremblant National Park annually. On this year's park day being held Sat. On Sept. 9, there will be specially organized activities.

DarkSky International's mission is to protect the nighttime environment through environmentally responsible outdoor lighting.

Mont-Tremblant is the third International Dark Sky Park in Canada, joining Quetico Provincial Park on the Ontario-Minnesota border, and Waterton-Glacier International Peace park in Alberta.

Bon Accord, Alberta is considered an International Dark Sky Community.

In Quebec Mont-Megantic is a Dark Sky Reserve and Parc du Mont-Bellevue is an Urban Night Sky Place.