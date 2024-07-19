MONTREAL
    • Cyclist dies after collision in Montreal North

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    The cyclist of an electric bike has died after a collision with a vehicle in the borough of Montreal North.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11:50 p.m. Thursday about the incident on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Hébert Avenue.

    "When police arrived on the site, the driver of the electric bike was unconscious on the ground," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. 

    She explains that the car was heading southbound on the Pie-IX Bridge and turned east on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he collided with the cyclist, who was heading west.

    "He was transported to the hospital in critical condition," said Chèvrefils.

    The man later died of his injuries.

    The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured but was treated for shock.

