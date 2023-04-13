Cyber attack at Hydro-Quebec: Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility

A pro-Russia hacker group claims it was behind a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website.

Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 7:00 a.m.

Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.

The group NoName057 (16) claimed responsibility for the hack in an online post but did not specify why it reportedly targeted Hydro-Quebec.

"Continuing our visits to Canada," the hacker group wrote, translated from Russian. "The website of Hydro-Québec, the company responsible for generating and transporting electricity in Quebec, was put down."

Hydro-Quebec confirmed to CTV News that the website was targeted by a "cyber attack" overnight Wednesday but could not say whether NoName057 (16) was behind it.

"Our security quickly detected the attack therefore our critical systems were not impacted," said spokesperson Lynn St-Laurent.

St-Laurent said there were no "infiltrations" or "exfiltrations" of sensitive data or customer information.

The website was hit by a "denial of service" attack, she explained, which occurs when a system becomes overloaded with superfluous requests.

Some pages on Hydro's website were still accessible Thursday morning, such as the outages map. Other sections, such as the Customer Space page, wouldn't load. The Hydro-Quebec app was also affected.

St-Laurent said there are 300 employees on Hydro's cybersecurity team.

"We monitor the security of our IT systems 24/7."

The news follows a tumultuous week for the hydroelectricity company; last Wednesday, an ice storm knocked power out for 1.1 million Quebec customers. As of Thursday morning there were a few hundred users still without electricity.

This is a developing story.