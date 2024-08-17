MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CTV News Montreal broadcasts affected by water main break

    The CTV News Montreal office (on the left) was affected by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) The CTV News Montreal office (on the left) was affected by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16, 2024.

    The 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. weekday broadcasts and 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. weekend broadcasts will look a touch different in the coming days as crews work to restore the station which was hit by massive amounts of water.

    The CTV News Montreal digital team will continue to provide updates on what to expect in the coming days.

