Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
Residents are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Friday morning that it would likely take hours to repair the pipe, which she described as "enormous" at around a metre wide.
The city has put a boil-water advisory in place for three boroughs: Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Riviere-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles and the City of Montreal-East. A map of affected residences is available here.
The City of Montreal's website says residents should boil their water for at least a minute before consuming it.
Officials say a drop in water pressure within the distribution network triggered the advisory, which they called "preventative."
The City of Montreal issued a precautionary boil-water advisory in several boroughs after a major watermain break in the downtown area on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Source: City of Montreal)
The water main broke around 6 a.m. on René-Lévesque Boulevard at De Lorimier Avenue, causing water to spill into the streets. About a half hour later, a massive geyser about 20 metres high had erupted.
Ankle-deep water spread through a significant portion of the neighbourhood as fast-moving floods washed across Notre-Dame Street to the south, and Ste. Catherine Street to the north, Papineau to the west, and through the neighbourhoods within.
The pipeline supplies water to the city's east end. The cause of the water main break is currently unknown.
By 10 a.m., the geyser had shrunk to about six feet high as the water started to recede.
"Firefighters are going door-to-door, and they have ordered some to evacuate their homes and workplaces," said Plante. "The Red Cross is here to help people who need to relocate."
Firefighters say about 100 homes have been affected by the flooding.
Chantal Morrisette, who's responsible for the city's water services, says the pipe was transporting drinking water only, and that the water in the street does not pose a danger to residents.
A large water spout is seen in Montreal after a massive water main break flooded streets.
It does, however, pose a risk to buildings. Residents will not be able to return home until firefighters assess any damage that could compromise the structural integrity of residences.
"It's not only people who live in basements. It's people in buildings," said Plante, referring to apartment buildings in the area. Electricity has also been cut to several residences.
When will the water stop flowing?
While the amount of water has decreased substantially in the hours since the break, Morrisette says the city has four valves that need to be shut before the water stops completely.
Each one of those valves require about two hours of work to close.
A massive water main break sent water billowing into the streets near the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Aug. 16, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
"We have to take that time to plan accordingly," she told reporters. "The last thing we want is to manipulate the valve and break it."
Power was also cut to thousands of residences and businesses in the area.
The STM says it is rerouting bus lines and that service is still ongoing.
"Since the beginning of this situation, obviously, the bus network in this area was impacted. We're talking about lines number 10, 15, 34, 45, 150, 410, 430. Those lines do circulate in the perimeter of the actual situation," siad Isabelle A. Tremblay, an STM spokesperson.
"We have the personnel on site. We have operational chiefs, as well as drivers, where our bus control center is coordinating everything. An hour ago, we stopped doing the shuttle with the 769 to go to La Ronde, and that's for an indeterminate period."
Trembaly urged all commuters to plan their trips ahead of time and to take the metro, which is not affected. The nearby Papineau metro station is still operational.
Drivers heading east through the Ville-Marie tunnel on Route 136 will have to leave at the Saint-Laurent Boulevard exit, and De Lorimier Avenue, Rene-Levesque Boulevard, Notre-Dame Street and Papineau Avenue all have closures due to flooding.
Montreal police and firefighters are on scene to direct traffic. People are asked to avoid the area until the survey is complete, which could take "all day," said Plante.
Some offices, including CTV News Montreal, have instructed workers to stay home.
- With files from The Canadian Press.
