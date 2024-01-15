MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CTV News Montreal 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts pre-empted Monday, posted online

    Share

    Due to a change in scheduling for the Buffalo Bills/Pittsburgh Steelers NFL playoff game, CTV News Montreal's 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts were pre-empted.

    As a result, the 6 p.m. newscast with anchor Mutsumi Takahashi will be posted online and available to listen on CJAD 800 Radio.

    Regular weekday programming will resume on Tuesday. 

    Watch the video above for Monday's 6 p.m. newscast. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Mastermind Toys lays off 272 employees as sale to Unity closes

    Mastermind Toys has laid off about 272 employees as the retailer is turned over to new ownership. In filings made with an Ontario court this month, a monitor representing the toy chain said termination notices have been provided to 232 employees who new owner Unity Acquisitions Inc. will not retain.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News