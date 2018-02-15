

CTV Montreal





Caroline Van Vlaardingen begins a new role Monday Feb. 19 when she will begin providing news updates during CTV's Your Morning.

From 6 to 9 a.m. Van Vlaardingen will present local news, weather, and traffic every day of the work week.

"I’m looking forward to waking up with Montrealers every weekday on Your Morning. Viewers trust our news team, and it’s great to extend that relationship to the early morning," said Van Vlaardingen.

The addition of morning news updates comes six months after CTV Montreal added a new afternoon newscast, CTV News at Five.