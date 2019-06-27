Featured Video
CTV interview: Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Bill 21, schools, minority rights
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 1:26PM EDT
The CAQ has wrapped up its first session in the National Assembly.
Premier Francois Legault paid a visit to CTV Montreal studios to talk about it.
Watch the video above to see the interview where Mutsumi Takahashi asks him about Bill 21, English schools, minority rights and more.
