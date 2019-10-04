SAINT-JEROME -- Ugo Fredette was on the witness stand again Friday in Saint-Jerome, this time being cross examined by Crown Prosecutor Steve Baribeau about the killings Fredette admitted to committing.

Fredette is accused of two premeditated murders, including that of his wife Veronique Barbe, 41, and Yvon Lacasse, 71.

He told the jury Wednesday in his defence that on September 14, 2017, he lost control when Veronique Barbe threatened him with a knife, and killed Lacasse if a fight after fleeing the scene of Barbe's death.

On Friday morning, Baribeau asked Fredette, in leg shackles, if he caused the death of his wife.

He said he never denied causing her death but that it was the result of an accumulation of rage, again referring to Barbe as the love of his life.

He said he gave her everything, but that she rejected him adding that others - Barbe's mother, doctor and ex - played a part in the breakup.

He said the couple had a fight four days before the Sept. 14, 2017 killing that ended with Barbe running out of the house screaming, and that he followed her, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth before bringing her inside.

He said he was scared neighbours would call the police.

Fredette said Barbe punched him repeatedly, slapped him across the face, and yelled for him to get off her. After a fight, the two wound up on the ground crying together.

The cross-examination will continue Friday afternoon and possibly Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.