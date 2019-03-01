

The Canadian Press





Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office say it won't press charges against the Montreal police officers who fatally shot a black man during a 2017 intervention.

The office says in a news release that the force used by the officers was justifiable given the circumstances.

Pierre Coriolan, 58, was distressed and was holding a knife and a screwdriver when six police officers were called to his apartment in June 2017.

The Crown says police first tried to use a taser and rubber bullets against the man when he moved towards them, but they later fired their service weapons when that failed to subdue him.

Other officers then used a taser again and a telescopic baton to disarm Coriolan while he was on his knees or lying on the ground.

The man's family filed a lawsuit against the city last year, alleging police were abusive and used unnecessary force in their efforts to arrest the 58-year-old, who had a history of mental health issues.