Crown: No charges for SPVM officers in fatal 2017 shooting of black man
Pierre Coriolan, seen here in a photo supplied by his family, died on June 27, 2017
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 3:51PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 1, 2019 3:58PM EST
Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office say it won't press charges against the Montreal police officers who fatally shot a black man during a 2017 intervention.
The office says in a news release that the force used by the officers was justifiable given the circumstances.
Pierre Coriolan, 58, was distressed and was holding a knife and a screwdriver when six police officers were called to his apartment in June 2017.
The Crown says police first tried to use a taser and rubber bullets against the man when he moved towards them, but they later fired their service weapons when that failed to subdue him.
Other officers then used a taser again and a telescopic baton to disarm Coriolan while he was on his knees or lying on the ground.
The man's family filed a lawsuit against the city last year, alleging police were abusive and used unnecessary force in their efforts to arrest the 58-year-old, who had a history of mental health issues.
