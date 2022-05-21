Croupiers at Montreal Casino launch unlimited strike as negotiations hit impasse

Croupiers at the Montreal Casino have launched an unlimited general strike today.

Their union says in a statement there is an impasse in negotiations over their collective agreement and the strike started at 9 a.m., with a picket line to be set up this afternoon in front of the casino.

Last weekend, unionized staff held a pair of four-hour strikes to denounce stalled negotiations.

The collective agreement that regulates the working conditions of 521 dealers expired on March 31, 2020, with salaries and schedules among the issues at stake.

Loto-Québec, which manages the province's casinos, says it is disappointed with the strike but says operations at the Montreal casino will continue as normal and clients will have access.

The provincial lottery corporation says it remains open to negotiating with the union.