Croupiers plan to walk off the job at Montreal Casino for the second time in two days

Croupiers protest outside the Casino in Montreal, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The dealers went on a surprise four-hour strike late Saturday afternoon to show support for their bargaining committee. At the stroke of 4 p.m., croupiers stopped working and walked in front of the casino to denounce the deadlock in negotiations on their next collective agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Croupiers protest outside the Casino in Montreal, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The dealers went on a surprise four-hour strike late Saturday afternoon to show support for their bargaining committee. At the stroke of 4 p.m., croupiers stopped working and walked in front of the casino to denounce the deadlock in negotiations on their next collective agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland, Sweden move closer to seeking NATO membership

Finland's government declared a 'new era' is underway after announcing its intention to seek NATO membership, hours before Sweden's governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon