Crash between two teens leaves one dead in Longueuil

Longueuil police are investigating after a teenage boy died following a crash on Rte. 116 Wednesday morning.

The crash between two vehicles driven by two minors happened around 7:40 a.m. on the highway between Edouard and Taschereau boulevards.

One of the vehicles rolled over several times, sending the driver to hospital where he later died of his injuries, say police.

The other driver was unharmed and has met with investigators. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The collision delayed traffic during the morning rush hour, as all three lanes of the highway heading into Montreal were closed. All lanes reopened after 3:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.