

CTV Montreal





Crane operators walked off their jobs on Thursday morning at the new Champlain Bridge site, however the action could be deemed an illegal strike.

Despite several warnings, the 85 workers didn’t show up for work.

A union representative said that the reason for their absence was the rain, which is dangerous for the workers.

The operators recently signed a new contract but have voiced their displeasure with the Quebec Construction Commission, saying its surveillance of workers feels like harassment.

The commission will now determine whether the walkout is illegal.

If it is, the unions would face fines of nearly $80,000 per day, while individual workers would be fined $200 per day.

The new bridge is scheduled to be completed in December.