COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinics now offering Montrealers 1st dose Pfizer, 2nd dose AstraZeneca
MONTREAL -- Starting this Saturday, Montrealers can walk into additional clinics without an appointment to get vaccinated.
The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal says it will offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a second dose of AstraZeneca, as long as it is eight weeks after the first dose.
Vaccinations will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
As of June 5, the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vézina Street) on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Those looking to get the second dose of AstraZeneca can visit Decarie Square (6900 Décarie Boulevard) every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Montrealers can also get vaccinated at the following walk-in clinics:
- Walkley Community Centre (NDG) on June 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Howie Morenz Arena (Parc-Extension) on June 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.