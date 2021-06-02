MONTREAL -- Starting this Saturday, Montrealers can walk into additional clinics without an appointment to get vaccinated.

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal says it will offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a second dose of AstraZeneca, as long as it is eight weeks after the first dose.

Vaccinations will happen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As of June 5, the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Bill-Durnan Arena (4988 Vézina Street) on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those looking to get the second dose of AstraZeneca can visit Decarie Square (6900 Décarie Boulevard) every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Montrealers can also get vaccinated at the following walk-in clinics: