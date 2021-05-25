MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is launching a new program aimed at expanding the tech sector, part of a strategy to help the economy recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program involves recruiting 2,500 Quebecers who wish to qualify for thousands of available jobs. Those selected will have access to an accelerated training program and will be paid $650 per week and will receive a $1,950 scholarship upon qualifying.

“We have acute needs. The number of vacant positions at this is approximately 10,000, so it's why we need to train people to answer the specific needs of the Quebec labour market,” said Labout Minister Jean Boulet.

The program is particularly oriented towards jobs in the robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, software design and web programming industries.

“The fact is that automation has become extremely important to increase the productivity level of Quebec companies,” said Boulet. “There is still a gap that is important between the productivity level of Quebec companies when we compare with other companies in the rest of Canada.”

The announcement comes as Quebec has lost more than 200,000 jobs in the past year because of the pandemic. During that time, employment has fallen by nearly five per cent, the sharpest decline since 1976, the first year for which data is available.

Boulet said the program will cost $40 million. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in full-time, short-term training.

Registration will open on July 1, with training to begin in September.