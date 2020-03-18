LONGUEUIL -- The inability of agricultural producers to bring in seasonal foreign workers to Quebec due to the restrictions on cross-border movement stemming from COVID-19 is raising a lot of concerns at the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

[COMMUNIQUÉ] Fermeture des frontières aux travailleurs étrangers temporaires (TET): des conséquences désastreuses sur toute la chaîne alimentaire https://t.co/g5vZbr4JQJ L’accès aux TET doit être traité comme une priorité. Il s’agit d'une question de sécurité alimentaire #polcan — UPA (@upaqc) March 18, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Wednesday that the border between Canada and the United States will be closed to “non-essential traffic,” and that the closure of the Canada-US border will last as long as it is necessary.

Trudeau also said the travel restrictions will not apply to “trade.”

US President Donald Trump relayed the same message.

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced that as of Wednesday noon, with a few exceptions, Canada's borders will be closed to all who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

According to the UPA, the 16,000 workers from Mexico and Central America have been helping to harvest crops in Quebec for several years.

UPA president Marcel Groleau said Wednesday at a news conference that their absence could be irreplaceable, even if he believes he can recruit Quebec workers who could be unemployed soon by the COVID-19 crisis.

The president of the UPA is therefore requesting assistance from the government of Quebec. He suggested the possibility that Quebec would experience food shortages due to lower agricultural production combined with a reduction in imports, foreign markets also having to feed their own population first.

The UPA also fears an increase in the grocery bills for the population, in particular fruit and vegetables.

According to the organization, horticultural products represent approximately 17 per cent of Quebecers' grocery bills.

During the news conference, Groleau was accompanied by representatives from the l'Association des producteurs maraîchers du Québec, the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec and Sollio Groupe Coopératif.

CFIB CALLS ON OTTAWA

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on the federal government to relax its entry ban for temporary foreign workers “whose work is necessary for growing and sourcing fruit and vegetables in Quebec.”

The CFIB, which represents more than 1,000 agricultural businesses in Quebec, has added its voice to that of the UPA to demand that temporary foreign workers from Mexico, Guatemala and other Latin American countries be able to continue working in Quebec.

“It is urgent that Canada come to an agreement with the countries concerned to ensure the safe and healthy circulation of these workers before the spring,” said Francois Vincent, vice-president of the CFIB.

Based on a survey done for the CFIB, 75 per cent of farmers in Canada could not function without foreign workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 18, 2020.