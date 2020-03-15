MONTREAL -- Anguished family members used to visiting loved ones at the hospital are reacting with confusion and sometimes anger at the decision to ban visitors from hospitals, long-term and senior care facilities.

Premier Francois Legault announced the ban yesterday in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, which he deemed a public-health emergency.

Rosemary Burton is in her 60s and was at the Jewish General Hospital Saturday to visit and help care for her husband who has been at the hospital for a week-and-a-half.

"He's on oxygen and can barely move, and they threw me out unceremoniously because the government said there are no visitors," she said. "I am extremely upset."

Hospital spokesperson Carl Theriault said as a precaution "visiting patients and residents oat CIUSSS West-Central Montreal sites is suspended until further notice."

"For the safety of our patients and staff and to prevent the spread of infection, no visitors are permitted at the Jewish General Hospital until further notice," a message reads on the hospital's voicemail.

Other family members told CTV News that family members were escorted out crying hysterically, and that "code whites" were heard throughout the night. A code white is a measure where a security guard must escort visitors out of the hospital who refused to leave.

Burton saw one such case while she was at the Jewish.

"There was a lady there who was 75 years old, and she had a husband who's like 82, and they had to drag her out screaming and crying because she was afraid her husband was going to die before she got back," said Burton.

Janet Vekteris, her two sisters, and paid caregivers visit Vekteris's mother at the CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth in NDG. Janet was visiting her 91-year-old mother at the time of Legault's announcement and stayed in her room fearing she would not be allowed back.

She understands the need to bar children and visitors in general but wishes the government would realize that those like her are performing a function.

"We consider ourselves healthcare workers on a volunteer basis. We're taking care of one person. I probably washed my hands 100 times yesterday," said Vekteris, whose mother uses a wheelchair and suffers from anxiety and PTSD.

Vekteris feels there should be exceptions, and that those that want to visit could be given tests. She knows that the residence is understaffed, and appreciates the help. She added that no one treated her unkindly while at the centre Saturday.