LONGUEUIL -- A day after ending its regular season early, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has decided to hold its annual draft on the internet.

“The 2020 QMJHL selection draft, which was originally scheduled to take place on June 6 in Sherbrooke, will be held online rather than the public event that was scheduled at the Palais des Sports Leopold-Drolet,” read the news release posted on the league's website.

The 2020 #QMJHL Entry Draft will be conducted online instead of being held in a public setting at the Palais des Sports Léopold-Drolet. Also, the annual session which were to be held from June 3rd to 5th have been cancelled. — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 18, 2020

In addition, the Q's annual meetings, including several meetings with the members as well as the team staff (including administrative), were also cancelled. These meetings were to take place from June 3 to 5 in Sherbrooke.

Tuesday, the league announced it was cancelling the rest of its regular season, which was scheduled to conclude on Mar. 21.

For the moment, the decision does not affect the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Mar. 27 and usually concludes by mid-May, just before the start of the Memorial Cup tournament, scheduled for May 22 to 31 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

CHL statement on the pause of the 2019-20 season and the 2020 Memorial Cup. pic.twitter.com/VX8S7USZRX — Memorial Cup presented by Kia (@CHLMemorialCup) March 13, 2020

As not all teams have played the same number of games, the general standings is determined by calculating the percentage of points.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix finished first in the standings, with a record of 51-8-3-1 and 106 points after 63 games.

Sherbrooke was followed by the Moncton Wildcats (101 points in 64 games) and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (96 points in 63 games).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 18, 2020.