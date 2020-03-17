LONGUEUIL -- The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled the rest of the regular season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The #QMJHL announces that all the remaining games of the 2019-20 schedule have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 17, 2020

The season was set to end on Mar. 21.

As not all the teams have played the same number of matches, the standings have been determined by a calculation based on the points percentage.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix finished first in the standings, with a 51-8-3-1 record and 106 points in 63 games.

Sherbrooke was followed by the Moncton Wildcats (101 points in 64 games) and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (96 points in 63 games).

The QMJHL Draft Lottery scheduled for Mar. 25 has also been postponed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 17, 2020.