MONTREAL -- St-Hubert is closing all dining rooms until further notice in an effort to promote customer safety and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurant will provide a reduced menu starting Tuesday and drive-thru and delivery service will remain in effect.

! MISE À JOUR COVID-19 !

Bien que notre service de livraison reste ouvert, nous avons pris la décision de fermer les salles à manger des restaurants St-Hubert pour une durée indéterminée,(1/3) — St-Hubert (@sthubert) March 16, 2020

Cash will no longer be accepted as payment indefinitely with only debit and credit "contactless" payment being accepted.

"As a responsible company, we must establish ourselves as a leader in the health and well-being of our employees and customers, and that is what we are doing proactively by temporarily closing our dining rooms," said Richard Scofield, President of the St-Hubert Group.

The company has not taken any measures to compensate employees who will be impacted by the closures but are investigating what the company can do to help its staff.

"We're really trying to minimize the impacts for our employees," Josee Vaillancourt, director of communications. "We're looking to see what are the measures that are going to be taken by the government."