MONTREAL -- Quebec schools are sending back cartons of milk to Sun Youth to be distributed as part of its food assistance program.

This comes after the Quebec government announced schools across the province would close in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sun Youth has been supplying milk to Quebec schools for years, in addition to school supplies and clothes.

When it was announced that classes would be cancelled, Eric Kingsley, the organization's emergency services coordinator, says the schools offered to donate the single-serve cartons back to them.

So far, he says Sun Youth has received about three to four palettes of milk from 15 schools.

He notes the organization is also gearing up to receive more requests for help as people start to feel the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Anyone who is in need of help can reach out to Sun Youth through its website.