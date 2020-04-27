MONTREAL -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit many of Quebec's long-term care centres, even MNAs are finding themselves lending a hand.

Quebec's junior Minister of Health and Social Services, Lionel Carmant, is now in his second week of full-time work at a long-term care centre in Montreal.

Carmant, the MNA for Taillon in Longueuil, is a doctor specializing in neuropediatrics. He heard Premier François Legault’s call for specialist doctors to lend a hand in long-term care homes, where staff shortages across the province have resulted in residents not receiving basic care amid the pandemic.

Over the past several weeks, many residents from these homes have died.

Carmant wishes to remain discreet about his contribution – he has not mentioned which care centre he’s working at and declined a request for an interview. He works as both a nursing assistant and a beneficiary attendant, as needed.

During the day, Carmant continues his work as minister before moving to the centre at night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.