MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 numbers in Quebec continue to drop as the province's vaccination campaign continues, and recovery rates more than double new infections.

Quebec reported Tuesday that 208 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, bringing the overall number of cases to 370,527 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 355,785 people have recovered from the disease, an increase of 519.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health says there are 3,609 active coronavirus cases in the province, a decrease of 316 from Monday.

The province also added five more deaths due to the disease. bringing that total to 11,133.

One death occurred in the past 24 hours, three were between May 25 and May 30, and one was at an unknown date, the province says.

Hospitalizations dropped for an eighth day in a row with the province saying there are eight fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 354. Of those, 86 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of three.

On May 30, 17,108 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health care professionals administered 69,917 more doses of vaccine.

The total number of vaccinations administered is 5,648,992, which is 60.8 per cent of the population.

Quebec has now received 6.376,347 doses of vaccine after 489,228 doses of Pfizer vaccines were delivered to the regions. This week, Quebec is expecting 90,500 Moderna doses.

REGIONAL DATA

Monday, not a single region in Quebec surpassed 100 new COVID-19 cases. That number was even lower Tuesday, where each regions reported less than 40 new cases.

Montreal (35 new, 131,208 total), Monteregie (34 new, 50,783 total), the Eastern Townships (28 new, 14,731 total) and Chaudiere-Appalaches (28 new, 18,926 total) reported the highest increases.

Two of the new deaths were reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (49 total) and Laval (911 total), and one was reported in the Laurentians (504 total).