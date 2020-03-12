MONTREAL -- Montreal Universities are reacting to the spread of COVID-19.

In a post on its website Thursday evening, McGill University said that classes and exams are suspended on Friday and over the weekend while school officials decide how to react to the Quebec government's ban on large gatherings. Premier Francois Legault earlier banned all groups of 250 people or more province-wide prompting widespread event cancellations and postponements.

The university also cancelled all "on-campus events likely to attract more than 250 participants" until at least Monday.

Concordia University also cancelled Friday classes and those held over the weekend. The university will, however, remain open, and other services will still be offered. Starting on Monday, classes are set to resume, but those with more than 250 students will remain cancelled.

All conferences and events scheduled to be held at Concordia until April 15 have also been cancelled, the university wrote.

At UQAM and U de M, school officials cancelled classes and all other university gatherings larger than 250 people, pending further notice.