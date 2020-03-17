MONTREAL -- Members of the Korean community in Montreal are worried after two Korean men were stabbed over the weekend and are expressing concerns about tensions rising towards Asians in the city.

The Consulate of South Korea sent out a warning (in Korean) to those of Korean heritage in the city to be cautious and report any incidents to the consulate.

The consulate referred to a 44-year-old man being stabbed on Decarie Blvd. Sunday, as well as a man in his 20s taken to hospital with a knife wound on Ste. Catherine St. later in the evening.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said the police are not aware of any racial motives behind the stabbings.

Jihae Sohn, however, said in a Facebook post that she spoke to the victim, who feels the attack may have been racially motivated.

Since posting, Sohn said she has received messages of support from Koreans and other Asians, who also relayed their experiences.

"They had people who were shouting at them which is an unpleasant experience," she said.

GaNaDaRa restaurant posted a picture on its Instagram account showing a smashed window adding that the establishment has been robbed twice in the last month.

Though it is unclear whether the break-and-enter was racially motivated, others in the community are concerned that it may have been.

The overall feeling in the community is one of anxiety and stress.

"It's very worrisome, and most of us have been living in Montreal for our whole lives, so it's difficult to accept and comprehend the situation," said a Korean Montrealer who wished to remain anonymous. "Our community is worried and afraid for our safety."

Elly Hong said she is considering taking extra precautions for protection.

"My mom isn't going out anymore because she fears the haters," she said.