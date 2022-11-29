COVID-19 hospitalizations up by over 60 in Quebec

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that 78 health-care workers have returned to their posts after being absent for COVID-19-related reasons. There are now 2,738 health-care workers off due to the disease.

Those receiving care for the novel coronavirus in Quebec hospitals increased by 63, bringing that number to 1,876. Of those, 51 people are in intensive care units, which is one fewer than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also reported two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 17,327 since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry says that for reasons beyond its control, positive PCR test data are not available, as was the case on Monday. It did report, however, that it is monitoring 363 active COVID-19 outbreaks and that 133 more positive self-declared rapid tests have been logged.

Quebec has recorded 262,863 positive self-declared rapid tests.

On Nov. 27, 8,756 samples were analyzed.

The province's health-care professionals administered 12,884 more doses of vaccine, bringing that total to 22,381,165.