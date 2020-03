MONTREAL -- Quebec now has 17 cases of COVID-19.

Health officials signalled four new cases of the disease in the province on Thursday evening.

All four had recently returned from abroad.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, Premier Francois Legault has banned gatherings of 250 people or more. In response, Montreal has closed its arenas, pools, libraries and community centres.

Health officials say that hand-washing and isolation of the sick can prevent the virus' spread.

Many schools in the Montreal-area have cancelled classes on Friday as they try to respond to the Premier's directive to limit large gatherings.