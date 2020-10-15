MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities reported that 296 more people have tested positive for COVId-19 on the island in the past 24 hours. That number is over 100 more new cases than were reported Wednesday when officials reported 189 new cases.

In addition, officials reported three new deaths on the island. The total number of people who have died due to the disease is now 3,501.

The total number of positive cases on the island is now 38,427 since the start of the pandemic.